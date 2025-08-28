FTSE 100 reshuffle: Metlen to oust Taylor Wimpey

The FTSE 100 will have its next quarterly reshuffle at the beginning of September.

A number of FTSE 100 constituents are set to find their spot at risk as the index heads towards a reshuffle.

Metlen Energy and Metals, which switched its primary listing from Athens to London, is expected to capture a spot on London’s flagship stock exchange in the September reshuffle.

The industrial firm has a market cap of near £5.8bn and a share price of £46.32.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said the group’s price tag was “significant” as City officials hope to “increase the attractiveness of London listings amid a well reported exodus“.

He added: “The Stock Exchange has opened a new door and announced that ‘non-Sterling denominated securities will be eligible for inclusion to the FTSE UK Index Series, from the September index review’.”

But the success for Metlen would be set to come at the expense of homebuillder Taylor Wimpey, which has endured a bruising 2025.

The firms stock has lost near 20 per cent for the year taking an over £800m bite out of its market value.

Homebuilders have suffered after the high rate of interest rates, which have Bank of England have taken a “gradual” approach to reducing, and the pressures of the cost of living crisis on consumers.

“High build cost inflation, a lengthy and laborious planning permission process and pressure on operating margins given some fixed costs” were all providing headwinds, Hunter said.

The next quarterly review will be announced on Wednesday 3 September, taking closing prices from 2 September. The changes will come into effect from 22 September.

Burberry on the rise

Another contender speculated for a promotion is luxury fashion firm Burberry.

Shares have rocketed 92 per cent over the last 12 months and 33 per cent in just 2025.

But despite “coming up strongly on the rails,” Hunter said an imminent promotion was “less likely… barring a last-minute rally”.

Burberry’s success comes amid a mission from chief executive Joshua Schulman to return to the FTSE 100 index.

Schulman, who took the helm in July last year, would be in line to receive a bonus worth 300 per cent of his base £1.2m salary if the maximum target is achieved.

Burberry said in May the performance-based incentive had been “designed specifically to recruit Josh and align his interests with those of shareholders by incentivising him to deliver growth in our share price”.

