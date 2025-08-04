The FTSE may be setting record highs, but that’s only half the race

Image generated by Google Gemini

A new report reveals corporate reputation now drives £730bn of FTSE 350 value. So what does that mean for your business in 2025? Asks Sandra Macleod

Last week, the FTSE 100 broke through the 9,000-point barrier for the first time in its history – an undeniable moment of market optimism. But beneath the headlines lies a quieter, equally powerful story: the £730bn of market value now tied directly to corporate reputation across the FTSE 350. In a market flying high, reputation is increasingly what keeps companies aloft.

The newly published 2025 UK Reputation Valuation Report produced by global reputation specialists, Echo Research, shows that 29 per cent of shareholder value is reputation-driven. This is no rounding error. That value reflects not just brand perception or media buzz, but hard-earned investor trust, stakeholder alignment and boardroom leadership. It’s a reminder that while market cycles come and go, a strong reputation compounds over time and sees companies through.

Yet the data reveals a warning alongside the celebration. While 95 per cent of companies are realising positive returns from reputation, five per cent are actively eroding it, wiping out £9bn in value – an increase of £4bn on last year. These companies aren’t underperforming financially; they’re under-communicating, under-listening or under-delivering in ways that damage trust. And trust, once lost, rarely bounces back with the index.

£730bn of market value is now tied to reputation

What’s driving reputation in 2025? Top contributors include long-term value potential, product and service quality, and management credibility, proving once again that what companies promise and how they deliver it still matters more than ever. Interestingly, ESG’s reputation impact has rebounded to 10.8 per cent, after a temporary dip last year, underscoring that substance now trumps slogan.

Reputational margin is the silent compounding asset that determines whether a company soars, stumbles or fades from relevance

And the FTSE 100? Despite the record high, we’re seeing reputational strain at the top. Global exposure, trade tensions and geopolitical friction are beginning to weigh on companies once considered reputation-rich. By contrast, the more domestically focused FTSE 250 has proven reputationally steadier, perhaps more attuned to the local expectations shaping today’s trust landscape.

What does this mean for business leaders and boards?

First, reputation is now investable capital not a vanity metric or a PR line item. It must be measured, managed, and modelled just like any other high-value asset.

Second, momentum matters. Companies like RELX, Rolls-Royce, and ITV have demonstrated how rebuilding reputation with focus, clarity and consistency can drive tangible shareholder value in just 12 months.

And finally, reputation isn’t one-size-fits-all. Every company’s reputation profile is as unique as a thumbprint. The smartest leaders aren’t just watching the FTSE rise, they’re asking what portion of their own valuation is tied to reputation, and how they can grow it.

The FTSE may be setting records, but the real race is in the reputational margin – the silent compounding asset that determines whether a company soars, stumbles or fades from relevance.

It’s time to ask: What’s your reputation contribution? And more importantly – what can you do about it?

Sandra Macleod is group CEO of Echo Research