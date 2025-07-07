Burberry shares back in fashion after doubling in value to near FTSE 100 return

Burberry is eyeing a return to the FTSE 100 index. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Shares in Burberry have doubled in value in the space of just three months as the fashion label seeks a return to the FTSE 100.

The fashion label’s market capitalisation has been on the rise after its shares fell to 654p on 18 April after having commanded a price of more Han 1,200p on 7 February.

However, Burberry’s shares have fully recovered and are trading hands for 1,252p, giving the London-listed company a valuation of £4.5bn.

Its current share price is the firm’s highest since the middle of March 2024 but is still way down from the highest they have traded in the last five years – 2,609p in April 2023.

Burberry boss on track for bumper pay day

The surge in Burberry’s share price comes after the fashion label set its chief executive a target to lead it back into the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 100 index.

Joshua Schulman, who succeeded Jonathan Akeroyd as CEO in July last year, would be in line to receive a bonus worth 300 per cent of his base £1.2m salary if the maximum target is achieved.

At the end of May, Burberry said it is a performance-based incentive with stretching performance targets measured over three years that has been “designed specifically to recruit Josh and align his interests with those of shareholders by incentivising him to deliver growth in our share price”.

It added that the performance targets for the award are directly linked to shareholder value creation and Burberry’s total shareholder return (TSR) performance.

The maximum target requires Burberry’s share price to more than double from the base price and “it is anticipated that this would result in Burberry re-entering the FTSE 100”.

Burberry’s shares were priced at 862p at the start of July 2024.

Earlier in May, Burberry revealed its revenue had fallen from £2.96bn to £2.46bn in the year to 29 March, 2025.

It also fell to a pre-tax loss of £66m for the year, having made a profit of £383m in the prior 12 months.

At the same time, the label told investors it plans to cut nearly a fifth of staff in the next two years which would total 1,700 jobs.