Burberry: Luxury fashion brand slips into the red

Models walk the runway at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week, September 2024. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Luxury fashion group Burberry has reported an operating loss for its latest financial year, its first in a decade.

The FTSE 250 firm announced a reported operating loss of £3m in the 52 weeks ended March 2025. It reported an adjusted operating profit of £26m.

This is down from a profit of £418m in its last financial year and £634m the prior year.

While the company reported an operating profit in the second half of the year, this failed to offset its significant loss in the first half.

Revenue at the firm fell 17 per cent at reported rates to £4.26bn, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Despite the financial slump, Burberry said it has seen “significant progress” with its turnaround plan, Burberry Forward, launched last November.

The brand has launched new marketing campaigns over the past year, enlisting the likes of actors Olivia Colman and Barry Keoghan, helping drive demand for its bestselling outerwear products.

Sales fell 20 per cent in the first half of the year, but improved to a five per cent contraction in the second half. Overall sales fell 12 per cent year on year.

However, sales in Asia – a key market for Burberry – remained low, with a drop of nine per cent in the second half and 25 per cent in the first half.

Sales have seen a notable slowdown in the last two years due to an economic downturn and a trend to ‘quiet luxury’.

America was the only region to show sales growth in the second half of the year, with a one per cent rise. Sales in the region fell 21 per cent in the first half.

“There was a glimmer of hope in improving fourth-quarter sales, even if they are still under water,” Robinhood UK lead analyst Dan Lane said

“The market really got behind Burberry when turnaround news struck but it’s been a tougher sell since.

“The brand needs to snatch back its own destiny soon if it’s going to be able to build a consistent brand image now,” he added.