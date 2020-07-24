FTSE 100 drops sharply as US-China tensions surge

The FTSE 100 opened sharply lower after US-China relations soured further as the world’s two biggest economies scrapped over consulates.

London’s blue-chip index dropped 1.4 per cent to 6,124 points. The FTSE 250 index fell 0.7 per cent.

Germany’s Dax slid 1.9 per cent while France’s CAC dropped 1.6 per cent. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 slipped 1.6 per cent.

China announced the closure of the US’s consulate in Chengdu, south-west China. Beijing said it was a direct retaliation for the US’s order that it close its consulate – a kind of mini-embassy – in Houston, Texas.

“The US move seriously breached international law, the basic norms of international relations, and the terms of the China-US Consular Convention. It gravely harmed China-US relations,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Asian markets tumbled overnight, with China’s CSI 300 tumbling 4.4 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.3 per cent.

Investors fear a new trade war between the two countries would derail the global economic recovery.

“Fears are growing over the stability of the phase one trade deal,” said Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at City Index, referencing the preliminary agreement the two sides struck in January.

Rising US cases also weigh on FTSE 100

Stocks have been struggling to maintain their stellar rally in recent days amid an acceleration in global coronavirus cases. Surging cases in the US have been a particular worry.

Yesterday, US assistant health secretary Brett Giroir said the country has around 200,000 infections daily. Virus deaths rose in the US by more than 1,000 for a third consecutive day.

US-China tensions, the virus itself and economic worries created a decidedly risk-off mood in markets this morning.

The Japanese yen, seen as a safe-haven asset in times of stress, jumped 0.9 per cent so one dollar bought ¥106.21.

Better-than-expected retail sales could not support the FTSE 100. The volume of retail sales jumped 13.9 per cent from May to June.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at currency firm Oanda, said investors were taking profits before an uncertain weekend.

“Having rallied strongly this week, it probably didn’t take much for investors with itchy trigger fingers to head for the exit door,” he said.