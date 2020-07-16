FTSE 100 slips after mixed Chinese economic data

The FTSE 100 has opened lower as investors weigh up mixed economic data from China and markets take a breather after hopes over a coronavirus vaccine fuelled a rally yesterday.

Britain’s main stock index fell 0.3 per cent to 6,271 points. The FTSE 250 index of smaller companies slipped 0.4 per cent.

Data from the UK which showed that 650,000 people lost their jobs between March and June also weighed on the FTSE 100.

The pound fell 0.3 per cent to $1.255 as investors selling stocks bought up the safe-haven dollar.

China’s economy returned to growth in the second quarter, official figures showed today, in the first global signs of a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

But domestic consumption and investment remained weak as wariness about the virus lingered.

US-China tensions and concerns over new coronavirus cases combined with signs of residual economic weakness to spook Chinese stock markets.

The country’s CSI 300 index plunged 4.8 per cent overnight. It has rallied strongly in recent weeks, prompting some analysts to warn of a coming correction.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.7 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.8 per cent.

In recent days, the US and China have slapped sanctions on each other as tensions rise over Hong Kong, technology and coronavirus. It has worried investors who fear a new trade war could derail the global economic recovery.

Markets were helped by positive signs from a trial of a coronavirus vaccine by US drugmaker Moderna yesterday. The FTSE 100 jumped more than two per cent.

“On the one hand, we have news pointing to a positive vaccine trials, which are very positive for the markets,” said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Bank.

“On the other hand though, infected cases by the virus are still on acceleration mode, while tensions between the world’s two largest economies remain elevated.”