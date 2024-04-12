SFO: Former MoD official sentenced to 30-month over Saudi bribery case

A former Ministry of Defence official involved in a Saudi bribery case has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for misconduct in a public office.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) brought corruption charges against Jeffrey Cook, 67, a former managing director of GPT Special Project Management, an entity owned by Airbus. He was arrested by the SFO over allegations concerning the conduct of GPT’s business in Saudi Arabia.

He was charged with corruption and misconduct in a public office. The fraud agency also brought charges against John Mason, 81, a part-owner of some of GPT’s subcontractor companies.

After a 14-week trial at the Southwark Crown Court, both men were acquitted of corruption offences.

However, the jury did find Cook guilty of misconduct in public office.

Between 2004 and 2008, Cook used his position as a civil servant to commission five reports for the MoD on its “SANGCOM” project to provide military communications equipment and services to the Saudi Arabian National Guard.

SFO opened this investigation back in 2012, to which investigators found that Cook had received over £70,000 worth of payments and gifts, comprising £44,000 in cash and two cars.

The anti-fraud agency prosecuted GPT in April 2021, where it pleaded guilty to corruption and paid a penalty totalling almost £30m.

On Friday, Mr Justice Picken sentenced Cook to 30 months in prison and ordered him to pay a £123,000 confiscation order.

Commenting on today’s sentencing, the director of the Serious Fraud Office, Nick Ephgrave said: “I am proud of my team for their determination and tenacity in prosecuting a complex case of corruption involving the defence industry.”

“Today’s sentencing demonstrates the Serious Fraud Office’s ability to hold individuals to account, particularly when their actions undermine trust in our institutions,” he added.

