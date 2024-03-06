Two former execs tied to Airbus unit acquitted of corruption – but one still faces jail

Following a 14-week trial, the pair were acquitted of corruption offences by a jury at Southwark Crown Court today.

Two former executives charged in a high-profile Saudi bribery case have been acquitted of corruption at a London court today.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) brought corruption charges against Jeffrey Cook, 67, a former managing director of GPT Special Project Management, which is owned by Airbus, and John Mason, 81, a part-owner of some of GPT’s subcontractor companies, back in 2020 over allegations concerning the conduct of GPT’s business in Saudi Arabia.

Cook was also charged with one count of misconduct in public office, who was on secondment at the firm from the Ministry of Defence at the time. He eventually joined the firm after the secondment.

However, the jury did find Cook guilty of misconduct in public office. He will be sentenced on April 12.

Between 2004 and 2008, Cook used his position as a civil servant to commission five reports for the MoD on its “SANGCOM” project to provide military communications equipment and services to the Saudi Arabian National Guard.

SFO investigators, who opened their investigation in 2012, uncovered that ME Consultants Ltd, which was registered in the Cayman Islands and where Cook held personal contacts, was paid £700,000 for this work, with at least ten percent of this fee going back to Cook directly.

It was also revealed that Cook had concealed payments and gifts while he was seconded to GPT, including £44,000 in cash and two cars worth over £30,000.

The anti-fraud agency prosecuted GPT in April 2021, where it pleaded guilty to corruption and paid a penalty totalling almost £30m.

Commenting on the verdict today, Nick Ephgrave, director of the SFO, said: “This was an exceptionally complex investigation and prosecution, which no other public body could have delivered.

“Jeffrey Cook betrayed public confidence and, thanks to our tenacity on this case, has rightly been held accountable today.”