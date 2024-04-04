Whistleblower in Saudi bribery case launches £100k lawsuit against MoD and government

A whistleblower has filed a £100,000 lawsuit against the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Department for Business and Trade over damages he claims to have endured during a high-profile Saudi bribery case.

The retired lieutenant colonel Ian Foxley raised concerns about British defence company GPT Special Project Management back in 2012 over £1m in “corrupt payments” made to high-ranking Saudi officials.

At the time, Foxley was a senior executive at GPT, which was owned by Airbus, when he discovered payments were being made to offshore accounts linked to high-ranking Saudis.

He raised concerns to senior officials at the Ministry of Defence (MOD), which he alleges then went back to GPT without his knowledge or consent. He alleges that upon learning of his disclosure to the MoD, GPT’s managing director and the HR director allegedly threatened to have him thrown in jail in Riyadh.

Foxley said he fled Saudi Arabia “in fear of his safety”. After returning to London, his employment contract with GPT was terminated. He claims he was subsequently unable to obtain employment in the defence industry after this incident.

His whistleblowing kicked off the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) long-running investigation into GPT.

The anti-fraud agency prosecuted GPT in April 2021, where it pleaded guilty to corruption and paid a penalty totalling almost £30m.

The SFO also brought corruption charges against Jeffrey Cook, a former managing director of GPT Special Project Management and John Mason a part-owner of some of GPT’s subcontractor companies, back in 2020 over allegations concerning the conduct of GPT’s business in Saudi Arabia.

Cook was also charged with one count of misconduct in public office, who was on secondment at the firm from the MoD at the time.

Following a 14-week trial last year, the pair were acquitted of corruption offences by a jury at Southwark Crown Court in March. However, the jury did find Cook guilty of misconduct in public office. He is set to be sentenced later this month.

On Thursday 28 March, Foxley’s legal representative partner Paul Dowling at Leigh Day filed his lawsuit against the MoD, Department for Business and Trade and GPT.

The claim form states that he is claiming for damages including personal injury, negligence, unlawful means conspiracy, inducing breach of contract and misfeasance in public office. He is also claiming for damages under the law of Saudi Arabia for breach of obligations “owed to him” in respect of and arising out of his employment contract with GPT.

The value of the claim is outlined to be in excess of £100,000, which includes excess of £1,500 for pain, suffering and loss of amenity.

Foxley is supported in his legal action by Spotlight on Corruption.

Commenting on the claim, his lawyer Dowling stated: “Foxley’s brave and unwavering pursuit of the truth, despite being repeatedly told his allegations were unfounded, has led to the exposure of a shocking, high level scheme of corruption implicating the UK Government, and resulting in £28 million in fines.”

“The impact on him personally, however, has been devastating and has caused him immense financial and psychological harm. GPT and the Government have left Lt Col Foxley no choice but to issue a civil claim in order to obtain a remedy for the damage he has suffered,” he added.

The MoD and Trade department were contacted for comment.