FTSE 100 falls amid coronavirus worries and US-China tensions

The FTSE 100 opened lower as rising coronavirus cases around the world and US-China tensions put investors off stocks.

London’s blue-chip index fell 0.7 per cent to 6,086 points. The FTSE 250 index of smaller, more UK-focused firms fell 0.4 per cent.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax slipped 0.5 per cent. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.5 per cent and the pan-European Stoxx 600 also dropped 0.5 per cent.

Overnight in Asia, China’s CSI 300 fell very slightly. Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng both slipped 0.2 per cent.

Rising coronavirus cases around the world have worried investors as they could potentially derail an economic rebound.

Figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control yesterday showed that Luxembourg and Spain have reported more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.

Cases are also high in Malta, Belgium, France and the Netherlands. It has already had an impact on Europe’s tourism sector, with the UK announcing travellers from France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain should quarantine upon their return.

FTSE 100 investors eye US policymakers

Meanwhile, FTSE 100 investors have one eye on the US where tensions with China continue to rise. The Commerce Department announced more restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei yesterday, in a bid to cut its access to chips.

“Just when you thought things were cooling off between the US and China, Washington goes and pokes the dragon,” said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex.

“Their trade war anxieties reignited, the reaction from the European indices was predictable.”

The long-running talks over the next round of US fiscal stimulus, which have been a central focus of investors, continued. Senate Republicans now plan to introduce a scaled-back bill, according to Bloomberg.

Yet Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank said that downbeat comments from senior US politicians meant “it’s hard to be upbeat about the progress of fiscal talks”.