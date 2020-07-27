FTSE 100 falls and gold hits record as economic doubts grow

The FTSE 100 opened lower as US-China tensions and rising coronavirus cases around the world unnerved investors.

The UK’s blue-chip index was down 0.5 per cent at 6,095 points. The FTSE 250 was also down 0.5 per cent.

It came as gold hit an all-time high as economic worries and record-low bond yields sent investors flocking towards the yellow metal. The dollar hit a two-year low.

Gold rose to as high as $1,944 per ounce. It was trading 1.7 per cent higher this morning at $1,935 an ounce.

US-China tensions continued over the weekend with the US lowering its flag over its consulate in Chengdu. Beijing had forced Washington to close its outpost in retaliation for the closure of the Chinese consulate in Texas, Houston.

Rising coronavirus cases spook FTSE 100

FTSE 100 investors’ nerves were also shaken by new outbreaks of coronavirus. The UK said it would impose a quarantine on all travellers returning from Spain, which has seen cases surge in recent weeks.

In the US, Florida’s total number of reported cases passed those of New York, a former flashpoint. Meanwhile China saw the most domestic cases since mid-March.

“Sentiment remains fragile with mounting discomfort after the UK imposed two-week quarantine for travelers from Spain,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“Tourism and summer activities will certainly remain a risk to be considered for European investors.”

Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at City Index, said that “safe haven flows, a weaker US Dollar, central bank stimulus and the prospect of additional US fiscal stimulus” were all helping gold.

The yellow metal is seen as a store of value in times of uncertainty. It is also viewed as a hedge against currency debasement and inflation as government’s try to stimulate their economies.

Fears over rising coronavirus cases in the US pushed the dollar to a two-year low. It fell 0.5 per cent on an index against other currencies to its lowest level since the summer of 2018.