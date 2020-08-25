The FTSE 100 opened higher amid signs of progress in US-China trade talks and as investors grew increasingly hopeful about coronavirus treatments.

London’s main stock index climbed 0.8 per cent in early trading to 6,154 points. The FTSE 250 of mid-cap companies rose 0.4 per cent.

Read more: Moderna set to provide EU with 80m doses of coronavirus vaccine

Germany’s Dax and France’s CAC 40 were both 1.1 per cent higher. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 was up 0.8 per cent.

Overnight in Asia, China’s CSI 300 eked out a 0.1 per cent increase and Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.4 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2 per cent, however.

The broadly upbeat mood followed a call between US and Chinese officials about trade. Reports said both parties envisage progress on some of the key issues surrounding the “phase one” trade deal struck in January.

China’s commerce ministry said after the call that there had been “constructive dialogue”. The US Treasury said that “both sides see progress”.

Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at City Index, said: “Encouraging news flow surrounding US–Sino trade talks has helped to keep the mood buoyant.”

Dollar slips but pound rises along with FTSE 100

There was also some residual optimism from yesterday’s session. The FTSE 100 rose sharply and US markets hit fresh all-time highs after US authorities gave the green light to a new coronavirus treatment.

The dollar slipped 0.1 per cent against a basket of other currencies. Seen as a “safe-haven asset”, it has fallen in recent months when stocks have risen.

The dollar is trading close to two-year lows but has risen slightly since earlier in August.

Sterling, helped by the falling dollar, rose 0.1 per cent to $1.308. Traders have shrugged off Brexit concerns to bid up the currency.

Read more: Italy begins coronavirus vaccine trials as WHO chief urges global cooperation

“The US dollar continues to consolidate at lower levels against other G10 currencies as it has done throughout this month,” said MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman.

Hardman said currency markets are looking towards this year’s Jackson Hole central banking symposium, which starts on Thursday and will be online. US Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell is due to speak on the economy.