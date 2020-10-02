FTSE 100 drops after Donald Trump gets coronavirus

The FTSE 100 dropped sharply at the open after US President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus just a month before the presidential election.

London’s blue-chip index fell 0.7 per cent at the opening bell to 5,837 points. European stocks also fell and Wall Street was set to open lower, while investors bought up safe-haven assets such as the dollar.

On Friday morning Trump tweeted: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The positive test for Trump and his wife Melania will rock an already chaotic election. The Vix index – the so-called fear gauge which measures US market volatility – rose around 1.3 per cent.

Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at trading platform City Index, said: “The markets are already fretting about an uncertain election and this just adds another layer of uncertainty.”

Europe drops along with FTSE 100

France’s CAC 40 dropped 1.2 per cent as the FTSE 100 fell. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 was 0.9 per cent lower.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq indices were all set to fall more than 1.3 per cent.

Investors turned to assets considered safer as they sold stocks. The dollar rose 0.1 per cent against a basket of other currencies. Gold climbed 0.4 per cent to $1,913 per ounce.

Jakob Ekholdt Christensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said: “The big question is how ill [Trump] will become and to what extent it will affect his campaigning efforts for the US presidential election.

“Another question is whether other members of his administration have been infected. The uncertainty is hurting risk sentiment.”

Han Tan, market analyst at foreign exchange platform FXTM, said: “A growing sense of risk aversion could dominate market sentiment until there is further clarity about the President’s health response.”

Asian stock markets pulled back sharply after Trump announced his positive Covid-19 test. China’s CSI 300 was last down 0.1 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei was 0.7 per cent lower.