Dominic Raab defends decision to scrap Spain travel corridor

Dominic Raab has defended the government’s decision to scrap its travel corridor with Spain at short notice, saying that “we took the decision as swiftly as we could”.

The Department for Transport announced yesterday that all travellers coming back from Spain to the UK from today would have to quarantine for 14 days.

Spain recorded 900 new Covid-19 cases for two days running this week, however the country’s foreign office said the virus was “under control”, and that outbreaks were “localised, isolated and controlled”.

Raab told Sky News today that the government had to make the decision rapidly, after data seen on Friday showed a spike in Spanish coronavirus cases.

“We must be able to take swift, decisive action, particularly in relation to localised, or internationally in relation to Spain or a particular country, where we see we must take action,” Raab said.

“We can’t make apologies for doing so.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has also changed its travel advice for Spain to recommend people avoid the country except for essential travel.

The new quarantine and change of travel designation has added to the aviation sector’s woes, with Tui already cancelling flights from the UK to Spain.

British Airways and EasyJet have said flight schedules will remain the same for the time being.

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth said he understood the need for the new quarantine, but more notice should have been given.

“I understand why they’ve made the decision but, of course, the way in which this decision has been made in the last 24 hours is frankly shambolic,” he said.