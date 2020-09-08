FTSE 100 rises as Brexit pressure on pound continues

The FTSE 100 rose again after jumping yesterday as Brexit worries helped the index by keeping downward pressure on the pound.

London’s main index rose 0.5 per cent to 5,968 points. The FTSE 250 climbed 0.2 per cent.

Germany’s Dax rose 0.2 per cent despite trade figures released today pointing to a slow recovery. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 also gained 0.2 per cent.

In Asia overnight, China’s CSI 300 climbed 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.8 per cent.

Global stocks fell sharply last week, with investors questioning whether they had a “correction” on their hands after the shock rally of recent months.

The US’s S&P 500 fell around 2.5 per cent across the week. Meanwhile the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped about 3.5 per cent as investors second guessed the rise in big technology names.

US traders return today after a public holiday. All eyes will be on Wall Street to see whether the fall continues.

Brexit fears help battered FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 also fell sharply last week. But it recovered some of its lost ground to rise around 2.3 per cent yesterday.

It was helped by a sharp drop in the pound of roughly 0.6 per cent. That was driven by Brexit worries after a report said the UK government plans to override key elements of the withdrawal agreement struck with the EU.

“Sterling slumped against other major currencies yesterday as the spectre of a no-deal Brexit returned to markets,” said Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank

Talks resume today, and the pound is under pressure again. It shed 0.2 per cent in early trading to stand at $1.314.

A falling pound helps the FTSE 100, however. It makes the overseas earnings of the index’s firms worth more.

Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at City Index, said: “Sentiment looks set to remain steady for now, although the real test will be when US cash markets open after the long weekend.”