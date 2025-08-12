Free Thinking: James Bloodworth explains the war on modern masculinity

Why are so many young men falling into the online world of the “manosphere”? Journalist and author James Bloodworth joins City AM’s opinion and features editor, Alys Denby, on this episode of Free Thinking.

The two discuss a range of topics, from Bloodworth’s book, Lost Boys, to figures like Andrew Tate, and dive into how male insecurity, online echo chambers and the erosion of traditional ideas of masculinity have created fertile ground for manipulation.