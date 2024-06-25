France, Portugal, Spain and Germany on same side of Euro 2024 Round of 16

France missed a number of chances on Tuesday evening as they finished their final Group D tie against Poland 1-1 but booked a spot in the Round of 16.

The result, combined with a 3-2 win for Austria over the Netherlands, means France could only finish as runners-up in Group D behind Ralf Rangnick’s Das Team.

France, Spain, Germany and Portugal will therefore be on the same side of the draw going into the knockout stages.

Kylian Mbappe, who was playing in a mask after breaking his nose in France’s Euro 2024 opener, put Les Bleus ahead from the penalty spot before Robert Lewandowski equalised for Poland, again from the penalty spot having needed to retake the spot-kick.

The two sides exchanged chances throughout but neither could find the winner.

Group D drama

In the other Group D game, Donyell Malen put Austria ahead with an own goal before Cody Gakpo equalised for the Dutchmen.

Romano Schmid put Austria ahead once again before the Netherlands equalised again, this time through a Memphis Depay stunner.

But the game was won by Marcel Sabitzer as Austria topped Group D and earned themselves a Round of 16 tie against the runners-up from Group F.

The Netherlands finished third in the group and will need to see whether their four points is enough to make it through to the next stage of the tournament.

They could take on England in the Round of 16.

The group stages of the European Championships conclude today as Ukraine take on Belgium and Slovakia compete against Romania in Group E.

Then Czech Republic face Turkey and Georgia take on Portugal in Group F.

The Round of 16 gets underway on 29 June before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final on 14 July.

England remain favourites for the tournament, ahead of France, Spain, Germany, Portugal and Italy.