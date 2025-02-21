Martin Bakole 21-1 career boxing record IN FULL

Martin Bakole will this weekend take on Joseph Parker in a surprise turn of events at Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia.

Parker had been due to fight Daniel Dubois but the Brit was taken ill on Thursday.

It means Bakole, from Democratic Republic of the Congo, will stand in against Parker.

He’s won 21 out of his 22 fights, 16 of which came by knockout. His one loss was a knockout at the hands of Michael Hunter.

Here is his pro boxing record in full.

Bakole boxing record

Fight Number Result Opponent Type Location 22 Win Jared Anderson KO BMO Stadium, USA 21 Win Carlos Takam TKO Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia 20 Win Ihor Shevadzutskyi TKO G2A Arena, Poland 19 Win Tony Yoka MD Accor Arena, France 18 Win Haruna Osumanu KO Dubai Sports City, UAE 17 Win Sergey Kuzmin UD The SSE Arena, England 16 Win Rodney Hernandez TKO Manchester Arena, England 15 Win Kevin Johnson TKO Utilita Arena, England 14 Win Ytalo Perea TKO Exhibition Centre Liverpool, England 13 Win Mariusz Wach TKO Spodek, Poland 12 Loss Michael Hunter TKO York Hall, England 11 Win DL Jones TKO The SSE Hydro, Scotland 10 Win Ali Baghouz KO Royal Highland Centre, Scotland 9 Win Kamil Sokolowski PTS York Hall, England 8 Win Dominic Akinlade TKO Bowlers Exhibition Centre, England 7 Win Tomas Mrazek TKO Bellahouston Leisure Centre, Scotland 6 Win Lukasz Rusiewicz PTS Village Hotel, England 5 Win Patrick Madzinga TKO Olive Convention Centre, South Africa 4 Win Ferenc Zsalek MD Centre Sportif Obercorn, Luxembourg 3 Win Lukas Filka KO Hall Omnisport de La Préalle, Belgium 2 Win Chris Mbombo TKO Emperors Palace, South Africa 1 Win Cecil Smith TKO Emperors Palace, South Africa

SD = Split decision

KO = Knockout

RTD= Retired

UD= Unanimous decision

MD= majority decision

TKO= Technical knockout