Martin Bakole 21-1 career boxing record IN FULL

Martin Bakole will this weekend take on Joseph Parker in a surprise turn of events at Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia.

Parker had been due to fight Daniel Dubois but the Brit was taken ill on Thursday.

It means Bakole, from Democratic Republic of the Congo, will stand in against Parker.

He’s won 21 out of his 22 fights, 16 of which came by knockout. His one loss was a knockout at the hands of Michael Hunter.

Here is his pro boxing record in full.

Bakole boxing record

Fight NumberResultOpponentTypeLocation
22WinJared AndersonKOBMO Stadium, USA
21WinCarlos TakamTKOKingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia
20WinIhor ShevadzutskyiTKOG2A Arena, Poland
19WinTony YokaMDAccor Arena, France
18WinHaruna OsumanuKODubai Sports City, UAE
17WinSergey KuzminUDThe SSE Arena, England
16WinRodney HernandezTKOManchester Arena, England
15WinKevin JohnsonTKOUtilita Arena, England
14WinYtalo PereaTKOExhibition Centre Liverpool, England
13WinMariusz WachTKOSpodek, Poland
12LossMichael HunterTKOYork Hall, England
11WinDL JonesTKOThe SSE Hydro, Scotland
10WinAli BaghouzKORoyal Highland Centre, Scotland
9WinKamil SokolowskiPTSYork Hall, England
8WinDominic AkinladeTKOBowlers Exhibition Centre, England
7WinTomas MrazekTKOBellahouston Leisure Centre, Scotland
6WinLukasz RusiewiczPTSVillage Hotel, England
5WinPatrick MadzingaTKOOlive Convention Centre, South Africa
4WinFerenc ZsalekMDCentre Sportif Obercorn, Luxembourg
3WinLukas FilkaKOHall Omnisport de La Préalle, Belgium
2WinChris MbomboTKOEmperors Palace, South Africa
1WinCecil SmithTKOEmperors Palace, South Africa
  • SD = Split decision
  • KO = Knockout
  • RTD= Retired
  • UD= Unanimous decision
  • MD= majority decision
  • TKO= Technical knockout

