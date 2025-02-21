| Updated:
Martin Bakole 21-1 career boxing record IN FULL
Martin Bakole will this weekend take on Joseph Parker in a surprise turn of events at Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia.
Parker had been due to fight Daniel Dubois but the Brit was taken ill on Thursday.
It means Bakole, from Democratic Republic of the Congo, will stand in against Parker.
He’s won 21 out of his 22 fights, 16 of which came by knockout. His one loss was a knockout at the hands of Michael Hunter.
Here is his pro boxing record in full.
Bakole boxing record
|Fight Number
|Result
|Opponent
|Type
|Location
|22
|Win
|Jared Anderson
|KO
|BMO Stadium, USA
|21
|Win
|Carlos Takam
|TKO
|Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia
|20
|Win
|Ihor Shevadzutskyi
|TKO
|G2A Arena, Poland
|19
|Win
|Tony Yoka
|MD
|Accor Arena, France
|18
|Win
|Haruna Osumanu
|KO
|Dubai Sports City, UAE
|17
|Win
|Sergey Kuzmin
|UD
|The SSE Arena, England
|16
|Win
|Rodney Hernandez
|TKO
|Manchester Arena, England
|15
|Win
|Kevin Johnson
|TKO
|Utilita Arena, England
|14
|Win
|Ytalo Perea
|TKO
|Exhibition Centre Liverpool, England
|13
|Win
|Mariusz Wach
|TKO
|Spodek, Poland
|12
|Loss
|Michael Hunter
|TKO
|York Hall, England
|11
|Win
|DL Jones
|TKO
|The SSE Hydro, Scotland
|10
|Win
|Ali Baghouz
|KO
|Royal Highland Centre, Scotland
|9
|Win
|Kamil Sokolowski
|PTS
|York Hall, England
|8
|Win
|Dominic Akinlade
|TKO
|Bowlers Exhibition Centre, England
|7
|Win
|Tomas Mrazek
|TKO
|Bellahouston Leisure Centre, Scotland
|6
|Win
|Lukasz Rusiewicz
|PTS
|Village Hotel, England
|5
|Win
|Patrick Madzinga
|TKO
|Olive Convention Centre, South Africa
|4
|Win
|Ferenc Zsalek
|MD
|Centre Sportif Obercorn, Luxembourg
|3
|Win
|Lukas Filka
|KO
|Hall Omnisport de La Préalle, Belgium
|2
|Win
|Chris Mbombo
|TKO
|Emperors Palace, South Africa
|1
|Win
|Cecil Smith
|TKO
|Emperors Palace, South Africa
- SD = Split decision
- KO = Knockout
- RTD= Retired
- UD= Unanimous decision
- MD= majority decision
- TKO= Technical knockout