Football is in 'rescue mode' says Premier League boss

The chief executive of the Premier League has said football is in “rescue mode” after restarting earlier this month.

Richard Masters said: “There is so much uncertainty. At the moment we’re in rescue mode, we’re trying to finish the season… Then we’ll turn our mind to next season”.

Masters, who was appointed to run the Premier League in December, faced questions from the DCMS Committee on the restart of football. He pointed to threats of a second wave and the overriding economic conditions which means the game faces uncertainty.

“Covid may be used as a means to address some of the issues that exist in parts of football, but wider structures in terms of competitions and relationships between leagues is for a future date,” he told MPs.

