Fifa Club World Cup plans rocked as Carlo Ancelotti warns of Real Madrid boycott

European champions Real Madrid will boycott the first expanded edition of Fifa’s Club World Cup next summer, says their coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The competition is due to expand to 32 teams and take place every four summers as Fifa attempts to take a greater stake in the lucrative men’s club game.

But top leagues and players’ unions are opposed to the plan and last month threatened the world governing body with legal action if it does not reconsider.

“Fifa forgets it, players and clubs will not participate in that tournament,” Ancelotti told Italian outlet Il Giornale.

“A single Real Madrid match is worth €20m and Fifa wants to give us that amount for the entire cup. Like us, other clubs will refuse the invitation.”

The Premier League is among the bodies to oppose the Club World Cup plans, which have been criticised for their impact on player welfare.

Fifa has the backing of the influential European Club Association but Real Madrid is no longer a member having been kicked out for joining the aborted European Super League.

The Spanish club are by far the most successful club in European history, with 15 Champions League or equivalent titles. Their nearest rival has seven.

Europe is scheduled to contribute 12 of the 32 teams in the Club World Cup, the first edition of which will be held in the USA on 15 June to 13 July 2025.