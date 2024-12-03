FIA wants key ethics and audit committee rules changes

The governing body of Formula 1 the FIA wants to change a number of rules to limit how its leadership can be held to account after a number of complaints against the president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The governing body of Formula 1 the FIA wants to change a number of rules to limit how its leadership can be held to account after a number of complaints against the president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Ben Sulayem has been criticised by drivers over a number of issues and has faced questions over his private office. Neither were progressed.

Revisions to the FIA statutes relating to the audit and ethics committees have been sent to member clubs for approval at a general assembly next week.

FIA changes

Changes would see Ben Sulayem – or whoever holds his position in the future – have an involvement in the ethics committee while also limiting powers of the audit committee to investigate financial issues without involvement.

It comes amid a turbulent time for the FIA, who are under serious pressure from a number of angles following controversial calls relating to Formula 1 in recent months.

Former chief executive officer Natalia Robyn left the organisation in May after just 18 months in post while head of the audit committee Bertrand Badre and audit committee member Tom Purves were fired in the summer.

Furthermore compliance officer Paolo Basarri, who reported allegations to the ethics committee, was also relieved of his position this season.

The FIA have not commented.

Read more What does the Formula 1 expansion mean? Racing is in the fast lane

F1 top 10