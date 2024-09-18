Fans: Ludicrous Premiership rugby ticket costs may price us out

Rugby fan groups have called on Premiership clubs not to price out supporters with “ludicrously high” tickets.

Rugby fan groups have called on Premiership clubs not to price out supporters with “ludicrously high” tickets.

Data collected by City A.M. on the eve of the new season reveals that the average adult ticket for a seat on the half-way line in a club’s main stand costs £74, ranging from £48 at Newcastle Falcons to £109 at Bath.

For the cheapest possible adult seat at each club’s first home game of the season, the average ticket price exceeds £37, ranging from £24 at Northampton Saints to £49 at Bath.

The Cherry Jam Gloucester Rugby podcast warned the cost could “price out casual fans and families”, adding: “Compare to Championship or League One [football] and it’s not favourable. Even some Premier League clubs are better value.

“It was interesting that the Saracens CEO [Mark Thompson] referenced that ticket sales have comparatively little bearing on overall finances when compared to TV money, which suggests clubs could lower prices a little.”

Added the unofficial Saints Supporters Club X account: “From experience, Premiership match tickets vary wildly in price, with seemingly very little reasoning. I’ve never been tempted to go to Bath as an away fan because they charge ludicrously high prices.

“The best route for clubs is probably to have a number of ticketing options, so that fans can choose a price point that works for them.”

Bath have the most expensive price point across standing and seated adult tickets – even their cheapest standing ticket comes with a £69 bill.

Rugby tickets aren’t all high…

Newcastle Falcons, though, are the cheapest option across the board except for standing children, where the London clubs and Gloucester offer the best deals.

Newcastle insisted they would keep their ticket prices competitive in “a very competitive marketplace for live sport in the North East”.

Former Falcon Tom May said he sympathised with clubs needing revenue after the pandemic.

“Given Premiership Rugby as a product, you’d have to say that £37.50 is pretty good value to see some incredible players and that £74 would deliver a fantastic day out in most cases,” he added.

“If two adults and two kids went though, that day out starts to then creep up and alongside a couple of drinks and something to eat may well mean that fans are starting to choose if they can attend as often as they like.” Many clubs have deals for families.

Marketing expert Ged Colleypriest of Underdog said: “Ultimately with ticket prices the proof is in the attendances. Premiership Rugby ticket sales were generally encouraging last season but clubs must be wary of the long game.

“It’s no secret that rugby has a problem attracting a younger audience. If prices become a bigger barrier then that becomes even more difficult.”