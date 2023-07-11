Fan favourite Ricciardo BACK in F1 after being given seat for rest of season

F1 fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo will return to Formula 1 for the remainder of the season after being given one of the 20 coveted seats.(Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Red Bull reserve driver left McLaren last year and will finish this season with AlphaTauri after replacing Nyck de Vries.

It marks a return to a F1 seat for a favourite among most fans.

AlphaTauri is the sister team of Red Bull.

“Scuderia AlphaTauri announces that Daniel Ricciardo will be joining the team on loan from Oracle Red Bull Racing for the remainder of the Formula 1 season, starting from the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix,” the team announced.

“Franz Tost, Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team.

“There’s no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straight forward.

“The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner.

“I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Daniel Ricciardo said: “I’m stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family!”

De Vries did not score a point on a racing Sunday this season with his highest finish 12th in Monaco.

His former teammate Yuki Tsunoda finished in the points twice, in Australia and Azerbaijan.