F1 Arcade: Global sell-outs expected for three-way Abu Dhabi title fight

F1 Arcade sites are expected to sell out for the Formula 1 finale

The nailbiting Formula 1 title fight between Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri is likely to see the chain of F1 Arcade sites sell out, according to its new chief.

The two McLaren drivers and four-time F1 world champion Verstappen head to the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend with all three in contention to win the title after the Dutchman pipped Piastri and Norris duo in Qatar on Sunday.

And the tight nature of the battle has been a boon for the F1 Arcade sites across the globe, with the flagship London site – at St Pauls where a general admission ticket will set you back £39 – already sold out.

“Next weekend’s three-way thriller will likely be a sell-out across all our venues,” the organisation’s new chief executive Jonathan Peters told City AM.

“Significant growth is expected from our US venues as the more recent openings – Denver, Philadelphia, and Las Vegas, all opened within the last six months – establish themselves and further grow the brand of F1 Arcade in the US ahead of additional new venues.”

F1 Arcade numbers soar

Peters was this week promoted to CEO from the role of global president, while co-founders Adam Breeden and Diane Jervis are becoming non-executive directors.

The reshuffle comes as the organisation looks to expand the F1 Arcade offering – through a $130m funding round involving the likes of Cheyne Capital, Liberty Media Corporation, Permira Credit and OakNorth focused on the USA as well as separate franchising agreements, including in Madrid – while introducing a smaller F1 Box concept, currently housed in Stratford’s Westfield.

Peters said: “Top Racing Iberia will open a venue in Madrid in the first half of 2026 which we are very excited about given the local passion for F1, and discussions are underway across Australia, Gulf and south east Asia.

“Our brand new F1 Box concept launched recently in London, and licensing discussions are underway for installations in airports, cruise ships, and shopping malls around the world. The response has already been beyond our expectations.

“We are very close to signing two additional franchise deals and are actively talking to further potential partners to expand our footprint around the world in both F1 Arcade and F1 Box formats.”

If Norris finishes in the top three then he will win his first Formula 1 world championship. If he finishes fourth or below then either Verstappen or Piastri could snatch the title.

F1 Arcade has begun selling season tickets for the 2026 season, starting at £199.