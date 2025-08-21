Exclusive: Just third of Brits think women’s football good value

Only a third of Brits think women’s football is value for money, exclusive data shared with City AM reveals ahead of next month’s WSL return.

Only a third of Brits think women’s football is value for money, exclusive data shared with City AM reveals ahead of next month’s WSL return.

The surprising statistic comes as the English top flight looks for an attendance bounce after the Lionesses won a second consecutive Euros title.

Ipsos data shows that only 35 per cent of Brits think women’s football is good value for money, marginally higher than men’s football at 31 per cent.

That figure rises to 57 per cent for those who have attended women’s football in the last 12 months, while the equivalent figure in the men’s game is 62 per cent.

It suggests that the women’s game has difficulty in grabbing the attention of first-time live fans, and is a stark warning to the likes of the England rugby team as they look to see a long-lasting legacy following on from this year’s Rugby World Cup – which culminates in a sold-out final at the 82,000-capacity Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

Professor Rob Wilson tells City AM that the data “reflects a critical financial challenge” for the women’s game” on the whole.

“It suggests that live attendance significantly enhances fans’ perception of value. To sustain growth, women’s clubs and leagues must focus on improving matchday experience, ticket pricing, and marketing to convert casual observers into attendees – the latter being crucial given the sustained success from the Lionesses.

“Only by delivering a compelling, tangible product will broader public opinion and financial viability improve. It will take time, however, and we need to ensure that the right investments are made, in line with the financial opportunities for the women’s game. It’s a unique product, and should be treated as such.”

Arsenal averaged nearly 30,000 fans per match at the Emirates last season while Chelsea saw roughly 11,000 per match.

Liverpool and Manchester United, each with over 7,000, helped boost the average attendance across the Women’s Super League last season but a number of teams struggled to hit an average of just 3,000 fans per match.