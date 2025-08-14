Exclusive: Two thirds of fantasy football fans to use AI for FPL

As the Premier League returns, City AM can reveal that AI use is on the rise in fantasy football games.

Fantasy Premier League and other virtual games will see millions of fans look for competitive advantages over their peers throughout the season.

And new research by Virgin Media O2, shared exclusively with City AM, reveals that two thirds of fantasy football players will be using AI throughout the season to gain an advantage in the race to win the title.

Amongst those aged 25-34 that number jumps to nearly 80 per cent, while fewer than 40 per cent of those over 65 say they’ll even give AI a try.

While an AI algorithm cannot help fans predict who will have a good game on any given matchday, artificial intelligence could be useful in judging trends based on previous matches and seasons.

Jeanie York, chief technology officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Fantasy football is no longer just about gut instinct, as many players are using AI to make smarter and faster decisions when it comes to their team.

“We have seen data completely transform many sports, such as baseball and Formula 1, so it is no surprise to see Fantasy Football players using it to gain an edge. This is another brilliant example of how digital habits are evolving and why we’re upgrading our networks to keep pace.”

By putting a prompt into Gemini, the Goggle AI software can offer strategy on where to spend the most money and what formation will breed success.

Once prompted, it produced a team which comprised: Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels in goal, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Villa’s Ezri Konsa and Burnley’s Maxime Esteve in defence.

It picks Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Newcastle’s Elliot Anderson in the midfield.

Up front it has gone for a trio of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Chelsea’s Joao Pedro.

The problem with that team? Anderson plays for Nottingham Forest. But AI is clearly on the rise in the fantasy world and fans cannot be too far away from cracking the code.