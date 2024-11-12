Exclusive: Argentina and South Africa in talks to host Rugby Championship match in London

World champions South Africa and World Cup semi-finalists Argentina are in talks to play a Rugby Championship fixture at London’s Allianz Stadium in 2025, City AM can reveal.

World champions South Africa and World Cup semi-finalists Argentina are in talks to play a Rugby Championship fixture at London’s Allianz Stadium in 2025, City AM can reveal.

Discussions have taken place about Twickenham hosting a match from the southern hemisphere’s equivalent of the Six Nations next autumn.

It would be the first time that the competition has been staged in London since 2016, when Argentina lost to Australia in front of 48,500 spectators.

The Rugby Football Union did not comment when asked about discussions but did state that “as the home of English rugby, we are always the first-choice venue for international rugby matches in London”.

They added: “However, no firm agreement has yet been put in place for an Argentina vs South Africa fixture.”

South Africa/Argentina money spinner

English rugby’s governing body is keen on growing the number of events staged in Twickenham, having signed a 10-year stadium sponsorship deal with insurance giant Allianz believed to be worth £100m.

RFU chiefs are hoping to refurbish the 82,000 capacity arena and need to fund that through non-sporting events too. Last month they launched a consultation on plans to host another 15 events per year.

They could therefore bolster their 2025 calendar with concerts and other events as well as additional rugby fixtures.

Though Argentina are meant to be the home team for the fixture, South Africa are no strangers to south west London, with the Springboks facing New Zealand in Twickenham before the 2023 Rugby World Cup and Wales earlier this year before the summer tours.

They will also face England this weekend as part of the Autumn Nations Series.

Argentina are also set to face England next November as part of the autumn internationals, with Steve Borthwick’s side planning a series in Argentina during the British and Irish Lions tour next summer. The last time they played was in the 2023 World Cup bronze medal match, when England won 26-23 at the Stade de France.

The hosting of two “away” countries would give the RFU a good run at staging events not involving England given the possibility they may not reach the latter stages of the first Nations Championship finals set to be hosted at Allianz Stadium in 2026.

Furthermore, early reports of Lions-style tours between New Zealand and South Africa have included potential Tests in south west London as an end-of-tour money spinner.