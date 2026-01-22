Springboks and All Blacks to play Test rugby in Baltimore, United States

The Springboks and All Blacks will face off in the United States as international rugby ramps up its presence across the pond.

New Zealand and South Africa will head to the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore – home of NFL franchise Baltimore Ravens – next September as part of their “Greatest Rivalry” series, a version of the British and Irish Lions tours.

And it comes as the world prepares for a men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup in 2031 and 2033 respectively.

World Rugby chief executive officer Alan Gilpin added: “Partnering with unions to bring world class content to key U.S cities is at the heart of the sport’s strategy to grow the market on the road to hosting men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups in the US in 2031 and 2033.

“There are few bigger rivalries than New Zealand versus South Africa, and to be able to showcase the best of our sport in Baltimore, one of 27 super engaged cities and regions in the Rugby World Cup hosting process, is an exciting prospect, inspiring more sports fans in the US to fall in love with rugby.”

Springboks head to US

The 71,000 capacity arena will host the fourth match of the international series, with the first three being shared between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“Taking the Springboks to new audiences and territories is a key objective for South African rugby and the opportunity to do so in a ground-breaking match against our fiercest rivals was a major determinant in where the fourth Test would be played,” said Rian Oberholzer, chief of SA Rugby.

Added New Zealand Rugby interim Steve Lancaster: “Having the opportunity to once again play in the US, less than a year after our last game, is exciting for the All Blacks and for New Zealand Rugby. The US is an important market for us and for rugby more broadly, as we look ahead to Rugby World Cup 2031.”

South Africa and New Zealand’s women’s teams will also take part in the fixture, creating a double header in Maryland.