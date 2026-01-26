England rugby games on free-to-air television until 2030

All England rugby matches will be shown on free-to-air television until at least 2030 after ITV snapped up the rights for the Nations Championships.

The new competition, which starts this summer, will see 12 major nations compete against teams from the opposite hemisphere before a finals weekend in London in November.

ITV reportedly bid £80m for the summer and autumn international windows, which were previously split between Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

Combined with the Six Nations being shown by both ITV and the BBC, it means international rugby in the UK will be free-to-air until at least the 2030 Six Nations.

The British and Irish Lions – who are heading to New Zealand in 2029 – may remain on Sky Sports.

Six Nations chief Tom Harrison said: “This is more than a new partnership with ITV; it is a statement of intent for the future of rugby. Every major moment from the Six Nations and Nations Championship will be available, free-to-air, for the next four years, giving fans unprecedented access to the best of international rugby.

“Coupled with significant investment in the sport from ITV, the game has never been in a stronger position.

“The Nations Championship will redefine the future of rugby.”

Rugby on free-to-air

England’s Nations Championship will begin against the Springboks in South Africa before they take on Fiji elsewhere in the Rainbow Nation – Fiji’s “home” games are not being hosted in Suva.

England’s away tour concludes with a match against the Pumas in Argentina.

Steve Borthwick’s men will then take on Australia, Japan and New Zealand at Allianz Stadium in London before the Twickenham arena stages the finals weekend, where first in each hemisphere pool faces off with the two second-place teams playing and so on.

Brendan Morris, chief of southern hemisphere rugby group Sanzaar, added: “The Nations Championship is a game changer for rugby union. It brings together the strongest twelve international teams, and the best players, to compete in a uniquely competitive tournament format that will drive global relevance for the sport.”