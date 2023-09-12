Excellent should be Peerless once again from stall two

Excellent Peers won two of his first three starts last season

OMENS are looking good for the Frankie Lor-trained EXCELLENT PEERS to register his fifth win of his career, in the Mui Wo Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

This course and distance specialist found life tough in the latter stages of last season, with a series of awkward draws and troubled journeys going against him, although he was never beaten far.

There are sound reasons to believe the stars have finally aligned in his favour, and he has been given a good opportunity to resume winning form.

Trainer Frankie Lor got off the mark at Sha Tin on Sunday, when Ready To Win scored an overdue victory, suggesting the stable are in good shape.

The son of Jimmy Choux has also drawn the plum number two stall, which has been the most successful number in races over six furlongs on the ‘A’ track in the last three seasons.

Three of his four wins have come when he was housed in either stall one or two, and he has never been out of the frame when drawn in either of those two numbers, with a record of three wins and three places from just six runs.

Add the fact he comes to form early, having won twice and placed once in his first three runs last season, and his recent track-work has been good, including an encouraging trial 10 days ago, everything suggests he should be raring to go.

The expected blistering early pace with so many frontrunners in opposition should be another major plus to Matthew Chadwick’s mount, as he is renowned for his strong finish down the home straight.

POINTERS

Excellent Peers (e/w) 3.50pm Happy Valley