Everton hold talks about new investment, reports

Premier League strugglers Everton have reportedly held discussions with 777 Partners and MSP Sports Capital.

The discussions, reported by BBC Sport, would appear to back up comments made by 777 Partners to City A.M. in relation to the Toffees.

“We are looking for interesting assets,” a senior figure at the firm told City A.M. last month when asked about Everton interest. “We’re acquisitive, we’ve been incredibly acquisitive in the sports sector and I think that’s going to continue in the near to long term future. It’s a question of how many of these things can you own before you stop doing it.”

777 Partners declined to comment to the BBC today, while MSP were yet to respond at the time of publishing.

The discussions appear to surround the financing of the club’s new stadium in Bramley Moore Dock – in March the club were refereed to an independent commission by the English top flight over financial fair play accusations.

The Toffees are 19th in the Premier League and play Brighton on Monday.

The senior 777 Partners figure added: “We’ve done a number of football deals: 777 acquired Hertha Berlin, we acquired a Melbourne club [Victory], and there are rumours we are looking at a Premier League team, so we are in an acquisition phase.

“We are looking for interesting assets. I am spending most of my time on basketball but we’re acquisitive, we’ve been incredibly acquisitive in the sports sector and I think that’s going to continue in the near to long term future. It’s a question of how many of these things can you own before you stop doing it.”