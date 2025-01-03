Eustace Swiftly Ascending as Hong Kong’s go-to trainer

Up-and-coming Hong Kong trainer David Eustace saddles Swift Ascend at Sha Tin on Sunday.

RACING is back again in Hong Kong on Sunday for another exciting and competitive 10-race programme starting at 5.00am, and with all eyes drawn to one jockey.

The Zac Purton show is dominating the racing scene in the city at present and shows no signs of abating.

Purton produced a masterclass with a staggering 12-winner blitz over the Christmas and New Year period and has firmly set his sights on making further inroads into Douglas Whyte’s all-time record of 1813 winners when he arrives at Sha Tin.

With nine rides booked on the card, and needing just 10 wins to equal Whyte’s milestone, the Zac-Man will have his many thousands of supporters betting him blindly throughout the programme, and consequently his rides will likely offer little to no value.

A case in point will be prolific winner Wunderbar, who seeks to redeem his slightly tarnished reputation following a couple of expensive defeats when seeking compensation in the feature race on the card, the Tai Tong Handicap (8.05am) over six furlongs.

The combination of Purton and in-form trainer John Size, associated with a galloper who is the only horse to beat world’s best sprinter Ka Ying Rising, will represent a dream ticket for the majority of fans queuing up to place a wager.

The low draw number of two is an obvious plus to his chances of bouncing back to form, but he does face some stiff opposition from well-known speedsters like well-handicapped Flying Ace, last start winner Raging Blizzard and useful Gorgeous Win.

At the bottom of the weights is fast improving SWIFT ASCEND, a winner of three of his four races this season – who should have remained unbeaten but for an unlucky defeat at Happy Valley – and has shot up 25 pounds in the ratings.

There has been plenty to like about his recent victories and notably his impressive finishing-kick, with some fast-closing sectional times which have proved the best on show.

New kid on the block David Eustace is quickly gaining a reputation of the go-to trainer in the territory and can further enhance his prowess with another notable victory for his stable.

POINTERS

Swift Ascend 8.05am Sha Tin