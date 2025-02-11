Warrior Teetan starting to see his Fortunes changing

Karis Teetan has ridden three winners for David Eustace from just 14 rides this season.

FINALLY the Mauritian Magician Karis Teetan came good when riding a winning double at Sha Tin last Sunday.

Teetan for some reason has found it tough going in Hong Kong this season, with his winner tally well down on previous years.

The all-action jockey has looked low on confidence on numerous occasions but now has a chance to make that all change.

Following his last race victory, after a successful objection at Sha Tin that saw the original result overturned, Teetan now finds himself the lucky recipient of the ride aboard the world’s top sprinter Ka Ying Rising – following an injury to Zac Purton – in the Group One Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup at the end of the month.

If that wasn’t enough, his mobile has been red-hot with calls to take over from Purton aboard many high-profile gallopers from the stables of David Hayes, Frankie Lor, and John Size.

One particular fruitful association Teetan can claim this season has been his partnership with David Eustace, with the duo striking gold three times and making the frame on eight occasions from just 14 rides.

The pair team up with slow-burner FORTUNE WARRIOR, who has been given a gilt-edged chance in division two of the Kam Shan Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

The five-year-old, whose solitary success came when ridden by Teetan at Happy Valley, has shown his liking for the dirt surface, finishing runner-up to smart Dragon Air Force and then fourth to useful all-weather performer Jolly Companion, in two runs in December.

That form reads well against these rivals, and with pacifiers equipped for the first time and drawn for an ideal journey, he should score an overdue victory.

POINTERS

Fortune Warrior 12.45pm Sha Tin