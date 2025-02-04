Take the hint with Fighter for Purton and Hayes partnership

Soleil Fighter was a winner at Happy Valley in December

FORM book students are faced with a real head-scratcher in the Class Three Yue Man Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile, with many of the dozen contenders having run against each other on numerous occasions this season.

The David Eustace-trained Definitive caused a surprise with a pillar to post victory over six of his rivals three weeks back, and with that being only his fourth run in the territory he can be expected to progress further.

Beaten in a head-bob finish by Definitive on that occasion, runner-up SOLEIL FIGHTER, suffered a check when following the leaders half-a-mile from the finish, and then subsequently had to make his challenge wide turning into the straight which may have cost him victory.

Now three pounds better off for that narrow defeat, trainer David Hayes has also opted to secure the services of Zac Purton for his first ride on the consistent five-year-old, and the hint should be taken.

Dangers are aplenty with the likes course and distance specialist Lovero and well-handicapped Quantum Patch in the line up, and both have drawn favourable inside gates in one and two.

The Cody Mo-trained ROMANTIC LAOS is much better than his recent form suggests, having never seen daylight in the closing stages of the Group Three January Cup over nine furlongs, and then when not able to get into the race from an awkward draw a fortnight ago.

Now back to his optimum trip, having won four times over the extended mile in the past, he is likely to be ridden closer to the early pace from the off and is an attractive long shot.

POINTERS

Soleil Fighter 2.15pm Happy Valley

Romantic Laos (e/w) 2.15pm Happy Valley