Police urge brothers to hand themselves in after Essex lorry deaths

Police have urged two brothers wanted over the deaths of 39 people inside a lorry trailer in Essex to hand themselves in.



Essex Police called on Ronan Hughes and Christopher Hughes to go to their nearest police station to help officers investigating the discovery of the bodies last month.



“Today I want to make a direct appeal – Ronan and Christopher, hand yourselves in to the Police Service of Northern Ireland,” said Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten.

“We need you both to come forward and assist this investigation.”

Stoten said police have spoken with Ronan Hughes over the phone, but added: “We need to have a conversation with him and his brother in person.



“Talking to Ronan and Christopher is crucial to our investigation and the sooner we can make this happen the sooner we can progress and continue with our investigation.”



Essex Police first put out an appeal for information for the brothers earlier this week.



