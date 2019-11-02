Police have begun contacting the families of the 39 found dead in a lorry in Essex last week, all of whom are now believed to be Vietnamese.

“At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese government,” a statement from Essex Police said.

“We are in direct contact with a number of families in Vietnam and the UK, and we believe we have identified families for some of the victims whose journey ended in tragedy on our shores.”

A man was charged in connection to the deaths on Friday after appearing at a Dublin court.

Eamon Harrison, 23, was detained via a European Arrest Warrant in connection with last week’s incident and extradition proceedings have been launched.

Police appeal

Essex Police have also made a direct appeal to two other suspects.

Police spoke on the phone to Ronan Hughes, 40, who is wanted along with his brother, Christopher Hughes, 34.

Essex Police’s detective chief inspector Daniel Stoten said: “Today I want to make a direct appeal – Ronan and Christopher, hand yourselves in to the Police Service of Northern Ireland

“We need you both to come forward and assist this investigation.”

Both are rom Armagh in Northern Ireland and believed to have links to the Republic of Ireland, and to the road haulage and shipping industries.

Mr Stoten added: “Although we have already spoken to Ronan Hughes recently by telephone we need to have a conversation with him and his brother in person.

“Talking to Ronan and Christopher is crucial to our investigation and the sooner we can make this happen the sooner we can progress and continue with our investigation.”

Lorry driver Maurice Robinson, 25, from Craigavon in Northern Ireland, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering.

A woman, 38, and two other men, aged 38 and 46, were arrested in connection with the deaths but have been released on bail.