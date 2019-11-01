Essex lorry deaths: Man faces Dublin court in connection with 39 deaths

A 23-year-old man has appeared at a Dublin court in connection with 39 people who died in a lorry in Essex.

Eamon Harrison appeared in court today after being detained via a European Arrest Warrant in connection with the last week’s incident.

Read more: Police urge brothers to hand themselves in after Essex lorry deaths

It comes as two men were also arrested and others summoned for questioning in Vietnam in connection with the deaths.

Essex Police has also made an appeal to two other suspects.

They are believed to be a part of the Irish-based people smuggling gang allegedly responsible for the lorry deaths.

Police spoke on the phone to Ronan Hughes, 40, who is wanted along with his brother, Christopher Hughes, 34.

Essex Police’s detective chief inspector Daniel Stoten said: “Today I want to make a direct appeal – Ronan and Christopher, hand yourselves in to the Police Service of Northern Ireland

“We need you both to come forward and assist this investigation.”

The tragic incident involved 39 people believed to be Vietnamese and Chinese nationals, all aged between 15 and 45.

One of the victims was a 26-year-old Vietnamese woman who texted her family a series of messages shortly before the bodies were found.

Read more: Essex lorry deaths: Vietnamese group give police photos of 20 missing people

Identified on Twitter by Human Rights Space, Tra My is reported to have text her family saying: “So sorry mum and dad. The route to abroad didn’t succeed. Mum. I love you and dad so much. I am dying because I can’t breathe. I am from Can Loc Ha Tinh. Vietnam. Mum. I’m very sorry.”

The lorry’s driver, 25-year-old Maurice Robinson, appeared in an Essex court on Monday.