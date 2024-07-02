EPCR Investec Champions Cup and Challenge Cup pool draw in full

This morning in Cardiff the draws were completed for the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup.

The European competitions will see 42 teams battle it out for two trophies, with this year’s finals taking place in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Teams will play two teams in their pool at home and two teams away. Teams from the same league will not play each other unless it is unavoidable.

So here goes nothing; the pool draws for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup:

Investec Champions Cup

Pool 1

Toulouse Bordeaux Sharks Exeter Chiefs Leicester Tigers Ulster

Toulouse are defending champions and boast a number of French internationals such as Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

Bordeaux inflicted a huge defeat on Saracens last season but were beaten by fellow London club Harlequins in the knockouts.

The Sharks qualify by virtue of winning the Challenge Cup. They’ll be the first to admit their domestic season was dire but they held it together in the second tier comp to romp to victory in the final last year.

Exeter Chiefs’ rebuild seemed to have little effect on their performances last season and with new players bedded in we can expect the former winners tops again.

Leicester Tigers have a new coach in Michael Cheka, who won this competition with Leinster. Expect them to approach this year differently.

Ulster are always a surprise, they often show up to the huge games then fade when you least expect it. The atmosphere at the Kingspan is epic.

Pool 2

Leinster Clermont La Rochelle Bristol Bears Benetton Bath Rugby Pool 2

Leinster have lost the last three finals and are at risk of letting this crop of players complete their careers without a Champions Cup trophy. They’ll be desperate.

Clermont are one of the bastions of the Top 14 and have chronically underachieved in the Champions Cup.

La Rochelle relinquished their crown last season and under Ronan O’Gara will be looking for a fourth final in five years.

Bristol Bears are able to turn it on and perform with ease when they want to and they’re back in the top flight after a short absence.

Benetton Rugby seem to be everyone’s favourite second team. Based out of Treviso they’ve recruited well and will want to give this competition a good go.

Bath won the Champions Cup in 1998 but have not reached the quarter-finals since 2015.

Pool 3

Northampton Saints Munster Bulls Stade Francais Saracens Castres Pool 3

Northampton Saints are champions of England and reached the semis in Europe last year. They’ll be looking to go one further this time around.

Munster have the famous Thomond Park behind them but lost to Northampton in the Round of 16 at their bastion.

The Bulls became a story last season for sending a weakened team to Northampton for their quarter-final. They finished last season without a trophy.

Stade Français are usually hit or miss in Europe. Last season they were winless in the Champions Cup but reached the Top 14 semi-finals.

Three-time winners Saracens will be looking to bounce back from their two losses to Bordeaux last season but they are going through a major rebuild.

Castres tend to focus on their home form I the competition but impressed in the Challenge Cup last season.

Pool 4

Glasgow Warriors Racing 92 Sale Sharks Stormers Toulon Harlequins Pool 4

Glasgow Warriors were the surprise winners of the URC this season and therefore earn Tier 1 Status, which allows them to avoid some major sides.

Racing 92, under former England coach Stuart Lancaster, will have Champions Cup winner Owen Farrell giving orders this season.

Sale Sharks are representing northern rugby in the Champions Cup this season but last year managed just the one win.

The Stormers are so good at home but lost to La Rochelle in the round of 16 last year. They still look the most likely South African side to reach the Champions Cup final.

Toulon were a surprise winless team last season. But they’ve recruited well and are never to be written off.

Harlequins were sam-finalists last season, losing winners Toulouse, and will be looking to go one better in this year’s competition.

EPCR Challenge Cup

Pool 1

Cardiff Rugby Connacht Toyota Cheetahs Perpignan Lyon Zebre Pool 1

Cardiff have been going through a major rebuild of late and were winless in the Champions Cup last year. They may enjoy this competition a little more.

Connacht tend to be a little hit and miss in Europe but they’ve recruited well this summer and will be keen to add a trophy to the cabinet since their last domestic win in 2016.

Toyota Cheetahs return to the Challenge Cup and will again play their games in Amsterdam this season. Sadly they lost in the Round of 16 last year but they’ll be keen to push on.

Perpignan have managed to survive the Top 14 drop and they can now focus on inching their way up the table while challenging on the European front.

Lyon have big names and big crowds but they have struggled to turn that into trophies. They’re a French force of power however and therefore ones to watch.

Zebre are the second best side in Italy, after Benetton, and their results have shown that. But Parma is a great away day and they can spring a surprise when they want to.

Pool 2

Montpellier Pau Newcastle Falcons Dragons Lions Ospreys Pool 2

Montpellier were undoubtedly the flop of the French season last year. Packed with talent and always recruiting stars they’re chronic under performers in Europe. They have won the Challenge Cup in recent times, however.

Pau are looking like a strong outfit this season. They only just missed out on the Top 14 play-offs and have a squad full of quality depth. Ones to watch.

Newcastle Falcons may have gone winless in the Premiership last season but they won a game in the Challenge Cup, beating Perpignan in France. They’ll look to this competition if the Premiership fails them again.

Dragons are often seen as the ‘other’ Welsh region but they put together some good performances last year. Not to be written off, especially at home.

The Lions are the one South African team in the Challenge Cup playing in South Africa. They struggled with attendances last year.

Ospreys were unlucky to miss out on the Champions Cup despite a season full of injuries. They’re saying goodbye to their home stadium soon so will be keen to give it a winning sendoff.

Pool 3

Vannes Black Lion Bayonne Scarlets Edinburgh Gloucester Rugby Pool 3

Vannes are the newbies to the Top 14 and will add a very much welcome northern French feel to the Challenge Cup. This club will be a top away day fans of other teams in this pool.

Black Lion were the first Georgian side to enter the Challenge Cup last year. They ran Gloucester and Clermont close at home but astonishingly won away at the Scarlets. It is a welcome return for the club.

Bayonne produce one of the best pre-match atmospheres in European rugby and they’re especially difficult to beat at home. They’ll hope to get their harder games in front of their own fans.

Scarlets have struggled, and lost to Georgian invitational side Black Lion last season, but they will be keen to put all of that behind them this season.

Edinburgh are a very strong squad who you can expect to go far in this competition. Packed with international talent they’ll be keen to match Glasgow in winning a trophy for Scotland.

Gloucester were woeful in their domestic season last year but won a domestic cup and reached the final of the Challenge Cup. Their fans travel well and the players tend to turn up for this competition.