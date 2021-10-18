England receive one-match stadium ban following Euro 2020 disruption

England have been ordered to play one match behind closed doors in response to the disruption that marred the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley in July.

In addition to the ban, which includes a second, suspended, match, the Football Association (FA) was fined £84,560 (€100,000) by governing body Uefa.

England’s ban will take place during the Nations League in June, the next international match run by Uefa. The one-match suspension will not take place during the World Cup qualifiers because they are run by global body Fifa.

Uefa said the fine was due to “the lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium, for the invasion of the field of play, for throwing of objects and for the disturbances during the national anthems”.

The Metropolitan Police made 26 arrests at Wembely on the day of the final, with 51 arrests connected to the final in total.

The FA said: “Although we are disappointed with the verdict, we acknowledge the outcome of this Uefa decision.”

“We are determined that this can never be repeated so we have commissioned an independent review to report on the circumstances involved.

“We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to take action against those responsible and hold them to account.”

During the semi-final, England were fined £25,000 for crowd unrest against Denmark while fans booed the Italian anthem prior to the showpiece final.

On 11 July, England faced Italy in the Euro 2020 final, staged at Wembely in London. Fans clashed with stewards and entered the stadium without tickets, sitting in the area where players’ families sat.

The final finished 1-1 after extra time before the Azzurri won 3-2 on penalties.

The probe into the crowd trouble could dent UK and Ireland’s bid to stage the 2030 World Cup