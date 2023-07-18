England eclipses hosts and holders for Women’s World Cup fever

Awareness of the Women’s World Cup is highest in England

Women’s World Cup fever is set to hit hardest in England — ahead of holders the USA and co-hosts Australia, according to a new global fan survey.

Awareness of the tournament, which kicks off on Thursday in New Zealand, is highest in England, where 66 per cent of people know about the Women’s World Cup.

That is more than 59 per cent in Brazil, 58 per cent in Australia and 43 per cent in the USA, whose team are aiming to lift the trophy for a third time in a row.

In Germany the figure is 40 per cent, France 33 per cent and Japan 21 per cent, a survey of 14,000 people from seven countries carried out by AI-driven sports content provider WSC Sports.

Women’s World Cup fandom is set for a major overall boost, with 57 per cent more people saying they will avidly follow the tournament than the last edition four years ago.

England will see a 35 per cent increase fans following the tournament, where the Lionesses are aiming to follow last year’s European Championship win with a first World Cup.

And more young people favour following the Women’s World Cup via digital media over TV, with YouTube and Instagram more popular than traditional broadcasters with 16-25-year-olds.

“Our research shows conclusively the rate at which interest and awareness of women’s sport is growing globally,” said Daniel Shichman, CEO at WSC Sports.

“It also underlines the role of digital platforms and short-format content in driving a bigger audience for the Women’s World Cup.”

The tournament begins on Thursday morning when co-hosts New Zealand play Norway at Eden Park in Auckland.

England start their campaign on Saturday when they meet Haiti in Group D at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.