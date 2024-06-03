Election 2024: When can you watch the debates on the BBC and ITV?

Several debates have been announced so far, on the BBC and ITV. Here’s everything you need to know. Photo: PA

Leaders’ debates have become a key feature of UK election campaigns in recent years.

And with voters eager to see politician’s grilled on policy detail, and go head-to-head in a battle of wits, this year’s crop should be no different.

When is the first ITV debate?

ITV has confirmed it will host the first head-to-head general election debate.

This will take place on Tuesday, June 4, at 9pm, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

It will be an hour-long broadcast, titled ‘Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate’, and be hosted by presenter Julie Etchingham, who also moderated debates in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

When will the BBC host a debate?

The BBC has announced two general election debates and a Question Time leaders’ special as part of its coverage, on BBC One and BBC News, and available on iPlayer.

On Friday, June 7, leading figures from the UK’s seven biggest political parties will take place from 7.30pm to 9pm, hosted by Mishal Husain in London.

In York, on Thursday, June 20, Fiona Bruce will host a Question Time leaders’ special with the leaders of the four biggest political parties in Great Britain, on air from 8pm to 10pm.

While on Wednesday, June 26, in Nottingham, Sophie Raworth will host a head-to-head debate between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer, broadcast from 9pm to 10pm.

This is set to be the last TV debate of the election campaign, before the public go to the polls on July 4, the following week.

Will ITV host any other debates?

ITV will also host a multi-party general election debate, with leaders or representatives from seven political parties.

Called The ITV Election Debate 2024, it will be broadcast on Thursday, June 13, at 8.30pm, for 90 minutes, on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player, moderated by Julie Etchingham.

The Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK, Green Party and Plaid Cymru will take part.

Will there be more BBC coverage?

The BBC Radio Four Today programme host Nick Robinson has invited the leaders of the seven biggest political parties to be interviewed for Panorama specials over the next month.

We could see a series of interviews with the veteran political interviewer spread throughout the campaign.

However, famously during the 2019 election campaign, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to be interviewed by the BBC’s Andrew Neil – so it’s not guaranteed.