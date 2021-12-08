Eight Premier League stars in KPMG top 10 most valuable players list

Manchester City’s Phil Foden is the highest placed of eight Premier League stars in KPMG’s most valuable players list

KPMG has underlined the financial supremacy of English football by naming eight Premier League stars among its top 10 most valuable players.

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, valued at €142m (£121m), and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, valued at €128m (£109m) occupy the top two places.

But the remainder of KPMG’s top 10 is comprised of Premier League players, with Manchester City and England attacker Phil Foden highest placed with a value of €117m (£101m).

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku (€116m/£99m) and Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah (€114m/£98m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (€113m/£97m) are next in KPMG’s list.

Manchester United trio Bruno Fernandes (€112m/£96m), Marcus Rashford (€111m/£95m) and Jadon Sancho (€110m/£94m) and Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane (€110m/£94m) complete the top 10 most valuable players.

KPMG uses an algorithm to track the change in estimated value of more than 8,000 leading footballers from over 300 teams in Europe, South America and Asia.

In further evidence of the Premier League’s financial dominance, the four most valuable squads according to KPMG’s calculations belong to English clubs.

Title winners Manchester City top the pile with a combined valuation of €1.237bn (£1.058bn), followed by Champions League holders Chelsea (€1.042bn/£892m), Manchester United (€1.011bn/£865m) and Liverpool (€958m/£820m).

Big-spending Paris Saint-Germain (€952m/£815m) only rank fifth, despite boasting the stellar strikeforce of Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi.