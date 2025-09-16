Don’t take Lor’s Keefy lightly at the Valley

Keefy was twice a winner over a mile at Happy Valley last season.

WITH the weather set fair in Hong Kong, racegoers can look forward to an exciting eight-race card at Happy Valley on Wednesday, with the Class Two Shek O Handicap (3.50pm) over the extended mile the feature race on the programme.



It was mostly all doom and gloom for the Zac Purton fan club at Sha Tin last Sunday when their favourite jockey could only deliver once from his eight rides.



Having been aboard six beaten favourites – his only winner was also short odds – his thousands of followers will surely expect better from their hero when they arrive at the city track, and their hopes will be high when he climbs aboard Soleil Fighter for trainer David Hayes in the main event at 3.50pm.



The five-year-old has a great course and distance record with three wins and six places last season and you can forget about his last couple of efforts in July when he was past his best.



Freshened up by the seven-week summer break he returned looking a picture of health when beating many of his rivals in a trial earlier this month, so it now looks all systems go.



He does however draw an awkward gate in 10 and with plenty of early speed from the likes of Telecom Fighters and Voyage Samurai he will probably have to work hard to find his preferred position at the head of affairs.



Opposition is strong with the likes of Californiatotalty, ultra-consistent Steps Ahead and course and distance specialist Jumbo Fortune in the line-up.



The latter has won seven times at the Valley and is the preferred choice of jockey Vincent Ho who had partnered Steps Ahead in a recent trial.



The Frankie Lor-trained KEEFY proved a revelation at the back end of last season after having seemingly lost his way.

Two victories over the course and distance, and most notably when giving the smart Highland Rahy 11 pounds and a beating in June, was followed by a creditable close seventh to Bundle Award in a Class One event at Sha Tin in the final week of the season.



That form reads well and with top claimer Ellis Wong in the saddle taking off a valuable five pounds he now receives weight from all his rivals.



Earlier on the card, PRINCE ALEX may be worth a small interest after a quick turnaround from his sixth behind To Infinity a week ago.



The son of Animal Kingdom takes his chance when stepping up in distance again in the Lido Handicap (1.10pm) over nine furlongs.



Having proved one-paced in the closing stages after being settled at the back of the field in last week’s contest you can expect jockey Luke Ferraris to have him more forward on this occasion.



He won twice over the extended mile last season from a near similar handicap mark and he could prove well-rated if his stamina brings improvement now stepping up to nine furlongs for the first time.

