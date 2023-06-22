Don’t miss the return of the Maksud

Tom Marquand rode King Charles III’s first Royal Ascot winner yesterday and partners Maksud in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes

YOU MIGHT think that in a 19-runner 1m4f handicap at Ascot a low draw would be an advantage, but that certainly hasn’t been the case in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (3.40pm).

In the past decade, every single winner has come from a double-figure stall and the last two have exited from 18 and 19.

Stats are always made to be broken, but it is a pretty clear trend and a very low draw isn’t what you want.

The eye is drawn to Teumessias Fox for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy who is on a hat-trick after an impressive win at Newmarket on 2000 Guineas day.

His draw in stall six may not be ideal, but he is also seven pounds higher for that win and that could just put a stop to him.

MAKSUD is an interested contender for Hughie Morrison and Tom Marquand.

He was a fine second in a valuable mile and a half handicap at the Goodwood Festival on good ground last summer and he’s now back down to the same mark.

I wouldn’t read much into his reappearance at Chester on soft ground. He will enjoy this return to a sound surface and the likely strong pace to aim at.

Morrison’s yard is in good form and he looks a good each-way bet at around 7/1.

For those considering a World Pool Quinella, I would combine Maksud with Teumessias Fox and Okita Soushi.

The latter was a good third in the Copper Horse Stakes 12 months ago and Joseph O’Brien has booked Ryan Moore.

King Of Steel is going to be a warm favourite in the King Edward VII Stakes (5.35pm) after his fine second in the Derby.

However, he had a hard race that day and I’m going to take a chance on ARTISTIC STAR, who finished seventh at Epsom, turning round the form.

That was only the third run of his life and he had won at Sandown just 18 days earlier.

The son of Galileo has got lots of potential and at around the 11/2 mark with Star Sports he could offer a little value against the favourite.

POINTERS

Maksud e/w 3.40pm Royal Ascot

Maksud, Teumessias Fox, Okita Soushi

(World Pool Quinella) 3.40pm Royal Ascot

Artistic Star e/w 5.35pm Royal Ascot