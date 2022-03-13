Don’t be surprised if there is another big price shock winner at the Festival

Jeff Kidder was an 80-1 winner of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle last year

THERE is always plenty of talk about the ‘bankers’ at the meeting with Honeysuckle (Unibet Champion Hurdle), Sir Gerhard (Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle) and Allaho (Ryanair Chase) the three obvious ones set to carry that label this week.

However, with 28 races over four days, the one certainty is that there will more than likely be some big surprises along the way.

Jeff Kidder landed an 80/1 shock in last season’s Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, while It Came To Pass was 66/1 when he won the Foxhunters the previous year.

The theme continues when you look back with Croco Bay stunning us all when a 66/1 winner of the Grand Annual back in 2019.

Paddy Power offer 10/11 that the biggest priced winner over the four days is 50/1 or bigger and that seems more than fair.

Another special catching the eye is the market on which day will be best for the home team with Star Sports.

They make day two (Wednesday) their 5/4 favourite with Shishkin odds-on to land the Champion Chase and Bravemansgame the likely market leader in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

Team GB also have strong cards to play in the Coral Cup and Grand Annual, but the other races look at the mercy of the Irish.

Personally, I feel our best chances come on the opening day with Constitution Hill and Jonbon in the Sky Bet Supreme, Edwardstone in the Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase and then plenty of fancied contenders in the Ultima Handicap.

The truth is GB could easily be 3-0 up through three races and that might be good enough to seal it at 7/4 with Star Sports.

POINTERS

Biggest priced winner 50/1 or more 10/11 Paddy Power

Tuesday most successful day for GB 7/4 Star Sports