Currie and Shum looking for a Handsome reward

Trainer Danny Shum has Handsome Bo Bo primed for a seventh career success.

TAKE a chance with old campaigner HANDSOME BO BO to surprise in the feature race of the day, the Lukfook Jewellery Cup Handicap (8.35am) over five furlongs.

With around £250,000 in prize money for this Class Two contest, it’s understandable why some of the fastest speedsters in the city are taking each other on.

Taking centre-stage is the Tony Cruz-trained flying machine Whizz Kid, a winner of five of his thirteen races, but, most importantly, unbeaten in four five-furlong dashes at Happy Valley.

There is little doubt the four-year-old shows his best form around a bend and has only won once down the straight five-furlong course at Sha Tin.

Having won with his head in his chest with Zac Purton aboard at the Valley last month, a hefty 11lb penalty makes life harder and it’s easy to see why Cruz has claimed the stable’s 10lb apprentice Angus Chung for the ride.

With the likes of fast-starting Classic Unicorn and Ping Hai Galaxy in opposition, the early speed will be frenetic, and may play into the hands of a galloper coming from just off the pace.

Most of these contenders don’t hold any secrets from the handicapper, but Danny Shum’s Handsome Bo Bo showed enough promise in his only try over the course and distance back in September (when beaten in a photo by smart Lucky With You) to warrant support.

Having subsequently finished three lengths behind Whizz Kid at the Valley last month, but now 12lbs better off, his chance is obvious.

Provided jockey Luke Currie has an uninterrupted passage down the outside, his stamina should come into play in the closing stages – he has won five times over six furlongs – and he can overhaul the better fancied rivals here.

POINTERS

Handsome Bo Bo (e/w) 8.35am Sha Tin