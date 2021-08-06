Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

Crypto at a glance
with Jason Deane
It “feels” like Bitcoin has been busy over the last few days, yet we find ourselves pretty much back where we were this time last week, price wise at least.
Of course, for many of us, short term price is completely irrelevant since we’re so focussed on where this thing is going and what benefits it can bring to the human race in the long term. Recently, for example, I found myself mulling over the concept of Bitcoin being the world’s first economic constant, something that may not be immediately obvious to most of us. Inevitably, I suppose, it led to an article on the subject.
But make no mistake, the crypto space is developing astonishingly quickly. As we saw last week, adoption rates continue to increase as a result of (or perhaps because of) the increasing rate of development in the industry. Frank Chaparro, director of News at The Block, reported in a tweet on Wednesday that 3,500 new hires have already been made by the major players in the first half of this year. This was then immediately retweeted by Barry Silbert who casually pointed out that 4000 roles still needed to be filled just within his own DCG group.
So if you’re looking to get involved in the industry in any way, it seems now may be the perfect time.
The only other “constant” of note has been discussion about regulation, which seems to be dominating all the interviews I’ve been doing recently. From Joe Biden’s Bipartisan bill in the U.S. to fears of all countries coming together and setting anti-Bitcoin regulations in the same way they set a global corporate tax rate earlier this year. (Spoiler alert: it won’t happen, here’s why)
Regulation, on the whole, should not be feared. It is a natural – and inevitable – part of the growth process. Whilst hard core libertarians will never like it under any circumstances, there’s no doubt that a clear regulatory framework will give confidence to a whole new generation of investors and users, effectively legitimizing their transactions in the eyes of the governments issuing those guidelines..
Of course, for those of us who were there when the internet first started making major ground, this process all sounds very familiar, doesn’t it?
Make no mistake, this is an exciting time to be alive!
Have a great weekend!
Jason
In the markets
The Bitcoin economy
Total crypto market cap
The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,672,303,545,631.
What bitcoin did yesterday
We closed yesterday, 5 August, 2021, at a price of $40,869.55, up from $39,747.51 the day before.
The daily high yesterday was $41,341.93 and the daily low was $37,458.00.
This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $11,779.77. In 2019, it closed at $11,478.17.
Bitcoin market capitalisation
Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $772.64 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.457 trillion and Facebook is $1.023 trillion.
Bitcoin volume
The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $37,152,417,360, up from $24,412,996,571 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.
Volatility
The price volatility of bitcoin over the last 30 days is 54.71%.
Fear and Greed Index
Market sentiment today is 52.
Bitcoin’s market dominance
Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 46.64, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 8 January, 2018.
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
The daily RSI is currently 64.40. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.
Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day
“I believe the technology is going to change the way people access money and it’s creating a fairer financial system.”
- Finder co-founder Fred Schebesta
What they said yesterday…
Big day
Long read
Matter of time?
Cautionary Notes
It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.
All information is correct as of 08:00 BST