Cricket, rugby and football stars invest in health start-up

The Players Fund, whose investors include Ben Stokes and Jess Ennis-Hill, has backed OptimallyMe

The Players Fund, the UK’s first athlete-led venture capital firm whose investors include Ben Stokes and Jess Ennis-Hill, has backed health start-up OptimallyMe.

England rugby international Courtney Lawes and Arsenal footballer Ben White are also among the 60 professional sportspeople invested in The Players Fund.

The VC firm has previously backed Naomi Osaka’s media company Hana Kuma and high-end ticketing marketplace Seat Unique.

OptimallyMe uses wearable tech, AI and blood testing to analyse health biomarkers and create tailored advice on fitness, nutrition, mood and sleep.

The company’s board of experts includes European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and it has previously partnered with the MCC.

“This collaboration goes beyond mere investment; it’s a strategic alliance that will revolutionise health optimisation for sports enthusiasts and professionals alike,” said OptimallyMe CEO Edward van Harmelen.

“The Players Fund perfectly aligns with OptimallyMe’s mission to provide comprehensive, personalised health solutions.”

The Players Fund is part of a growing wave of venture capital firms funded by current and former sportspeople. England cricket captain Stokes and London 2012 Olympic champion Ennis-Hill were among its first investors.

“We are thrilled to announce our investment into OptimallyMe, a truly pioneering force in the evolving health optimisation sector,” said Players Fund managing partner Ruari Bell.

“At The Players Fund, we are continually drawn to ventures that challenge the status quo and offer transformative potential.

“OptimallyMe’s visionary fusion of AI-driven health insights with tailored, personalised care speaks directly to the future of performance enhancement and holistic well-being.

“This collaboration allows us to bridge the gap between elite athleticism and cutting-edge health technologies, positioning us at the forefront of new health solutions.

“We look forward to championing this next phase of growth and innovation, as we aim to redefine how athletes and individuals can optimise their health for peak performance.”