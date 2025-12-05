Jamie George leaves Team England Rugby, Itoje and Genge stay on

Jamie George has left his role at the company he founded with teammates

International rugby union player Jamie George has left his role as director of the company he formed with teammates to handle contract and commercial negotiations with the RFU.

A Companies House update reveals that the former British and Irish Lion has left Team England Rugby Limited, effective last month.

The company was credited with helping to broker a four-year agreement with the Rugby Football Union as the first player-led organisation in rugby.

The agreement covered welfare, commercial opportunities and financial terms for players taking to the field at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Remaining directors include Bristol Bears prop Ellis Genge, England captain Maro Itoje, retired front-row and Traitors star Joe Marler, and former England winger Anthony Watson.

George out the door

After the formation of Team England Rugby Ltd and England’s distancing from the Rugby Players Association, George told City AM: “The big thing that we want to try and stress is that it’s not a complete separation from the RPA.

“We are not saying that we are completely drawing away from the RPA, we will still be encouraging people to become members of the RPA, we’ll still be encouraging people to use the RPA because what they do on a welfare front is second to none.

“The main reason for it is to do with the day-to-day running of the team England contracts and how that looks. It’s not in any capacity saying that the contracts that we’ve been given previously are not good enough, because that isn’t what we’re talking about.”

George featured for England in the autumn, starting for the national team in 25-7 and 33-19 wins over Australia and New Zealand respectively, and appearing off the bench in England’s 38-18 victory over Fiji.

He is reportedly out for six weeks with a hamstring injury and could miss key matches for club side Saracens in the Investec Champions Cup and Prem Rugby.

Team England Rugby Ltd was approached for comment.