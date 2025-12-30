Exclusive: CVC Capital Partners nearing external investment for $14bn Global Sport Group

CVC Capital Partners is close to securing investment in $14bn Global Sport Group

Six Nations investors CVC Capital Partners is close to securing external investment in its $14bn Global Sport Group, which is expected to trigger a wave of new sporting acquisitions at the start of next year.

GSG, which is chaired by former EE chief executive Marc Allera, was formed earlier this year to run CVC’s existing sporting investments including LaLiga, Ligue 1, the Six Nations, Prem Rugby, the United Rugby Championship and the Women’s Tennis Association with a remit to becoming the largest sports fund across the private equity sector.

Fuelled by the imminent investment deal and a refinancing of their existing debt, GSG are planning to enter an expansionist phase in the new year.

Having taken on CVC’s existing stakes, GSG is expected to continue to focus their investment in leagues and governing bodies rather than clubs.

CVC’s GSG venture

Global Sport Group recently announced an Athlete Advisory Board in partnership with Roc Nation Sports International, featuring the likes of footballer David Villa, rugby player Siya Kolisi and WNBA player Skylar Diggins.

CVC Capital Partners sold a majority stake in their Indian Premier League (IPL) side – Gujarat Titans – in early 2025 having beaten out the likes of Manchester United owners the Glazer family to acquire an expansion franchise in 2021.

The formation of its Global Sport Group was confirmed in September while reports in October stated that the likes of Ares Management could be involved in the refinancing, which is being advised upon by both the Raine Group and Goldman Sachs.

CVC has diversified its sporting portfolio since exiting Formula 1 in 2016, and has entered the likes of rugby, football and volleyball.

The private equity giant also has a stake in Bruin Capital, which itself invests in Box-to-Box Films, and FairPlay Sports Media while its tennis partner – the Women’s Tennis Association – this year signed a decade-long partnership deal with Mercedes-Benz worth $500m.